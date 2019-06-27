CLANCEY,

Reverend Winton Michael

(Win):

On June 24, 2019, suddenly at Archer Village, Christchurch, in his 92nd year. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Pat, beloved father and father-in-law of Morna and Lindsay Lorden, Kerry Clancey, Sharon and the late Kerry Jacobs, David and Amanda Clancey, and Stephen and Liesl Clancey. Much loved grandfather of Michael, Joshua, Kate, Luke, Emily, Abigail, Nicholas, Liam, Theodore, Caleb, Ethan, and Samuel, and great-grandfather of Finch, Scout, and Cormac.

"At home with his Lord"

Messages may be addressed to the Clancey family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wmclancey2406. A Celebration of Winton's life will be held at St Saviour's Anglican Church, 200 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch, on Monday, July 1, at 11.30am.





