HARDING,

Wynnis Anne (nee Heffer):



It is with much sadness that we advice of the passing of Wynnis on August 11, 2020, in Ballina, Australia, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Much loved wife of John and beloved mother of Diana, Raylene, David, the late Chrislyn and mother-in-law of their partners. Loved and cherished Gran of her ten grandchildren and their partners and adoring GG of her two great-grandchildren. Much loved daughter of the late Jack and Vida Heffer, loved sister of Juanita (Pattie) and Stephen, sister-in-law, aunty and good friend to many.



"Forever in our hearts'"



