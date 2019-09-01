ROUSSEL,
Wyomie Marie Dampier:
On August 30th, 2019 at Nelson, Marie passed away peacefully aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved mother of Shelley, Keith and the late Carol. Loved Nana of Aimee and Libby, Haylee-Maude, Brya and Lacey, Sarcha and Jadeen. Loved Great-Grandmother of Lucah, Harlyn and Aaliyah, Houston and Ashton, Beauden. A special friend to many. The memorial service for Marie will be held at Wakapuaka Crematorium, Nelson at 1.00pm, Tuesday, September 3rd, with a private interment at the Blenheim Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 1, 2019