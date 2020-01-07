JORDAN, Yvonne Margaret:
Passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Wairau Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham Jordan for 58 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denyse and Matt Healy, Adrian Jordan (AJ) and Cilla Godinet. Cherished grandmother of Nick, Bex and Jack Healy. No flowers by request. At Yvonne's request a private cremation will be held on Thursday, January 9. The family invites friends wishing to share memories to 216 Oakwood Lane, Witherlea, on Thursday, January 9, from 4.30pm onwards.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 7, 2020