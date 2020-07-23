STRAKER, Zelma May:
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, peacefully in Blenheim with family at her side. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold. Much loved Mum to Dennis and Diane, Rosemary and Paul, Ron, Alison and Andrew. Adored Grandma of her nine grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 170 Muller Road, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to the staff at Maxwell Lifecare. A farewell service for Zelma will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am on Monday, July 27, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 23, 2020